Alistair Overeem Not Focused On Title Shot, Targets September Return

UFC heavyweight contender Alistair Overeem is not thinking about a title shot just yet following his second consecutive win.

Overeem defeated Aleksei Oleinik via first-round TKO in the main event of UFC Fight Night 149 in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Saturday.

However, “The Reem” knows it’s too early to think about another shot at UFC gold as he plans to compete at least twice more this year.

“I’m aiming for September,” Overeem said at the post-fight press conference (via MMAWeekly). “Fighting in September and then again later in the year. But after three wins we will start talking about the title. Not yet, it’s too soon.”

Still looking to fight Volkov

Overeem was initially supposed to face Alexander Volkov, ranked sixth in the heavyweight rankings, until the Russian had to pull out.

It would hence make sense for his next opponent to be Volkov. However, the former Strikeforce champion disagreed with the notion that he would be able to select his next opponent following another win.

“There’s no choice in the UFC. I mean you choose who you fight? That’s not how the UFC works,” Overeem added. “The UFC will match you with whoever is interesting and that’s based on rankings.

“To me, Alexander Volkov is still ranked somewhere there, we were supposed to fight tonight. I’m still looking for that fight. Let’s do that first and then we’ll figure out who comes after.”

Overeem’s last and only UFC title shot came in a losing effort to Stipe Miocic in September 2016. He has since gone 4-2 in his next six fights.