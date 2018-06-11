Alistair Overeem Breaks Silence Following Devastating KO Loss

Alistair Overeem has now suffered two back-to-back devastating knockout losses at the hands of a pair of rising heavyweight prospects.

This past December Overeem was knocked out by Francis Ngannou in under two minutes after one of the biggest punches you’ll ever see connected on the Dutchman’s chin. After a six month layoff, Overeem returned to the Octagon in Chicago this past weekend (Sat. June 9, 2018).

He shared the Octagon with No. 4-ranked Curtis Blaydes. In the third round Blaydes was able to get the fight to the ground and unloaded some crushing elbows to Overeem’s skull that split him open and subsequently rendered him unconscious.

It was truly one of the most devastating finishes in recent UFC memory. Earlier today, the 38-year-old took to Instagram to comment on his defeat. Here’s what he had to say:

“The greatest test of courage is to bear defeat without losing heart. I would like to thank you all for supporting me through thick and thin. Huge thanks to my team and everyone involved! I will be back, I always come back. Congrats to @razorblaydes265 on his big win and he has a great future in this sport. #ufc #ufc225 #willbeback”

Overeem has had over 60 professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fights. At this point in his career, it should be interesting to see what the former UFC heavyweight title challenger decides to do next.

After declaring that he will be back, who do you think Overeem should be paired up with in the Octagon next?