Aline Pereira, Sister of UFC Star Alex Pereira, Captures Inaugural Flyweight World Title – Karate Combat 56 Highlights

Aline Pereira faced the toughest test of her career at Karate Combat 56.

After delivering highlight-reel knockouts in her first two promotional outings, Pereira was paired up with Fan Peloumpi at KC56, a Muay Thai and kickboxing standout with more than 100 fights to her credit.

But despite Peloumpi’s sizeable advantage in experience, it was Pereira who landed the more impactful strikes throughout their five-round affair, leading to a decisive unanimous decision victory and her first-ever world title.

Official Result: Aline Pereira def. Fani Peloumpi via unanimous decision to win the Karate Combat women’s flyweight world championship.

There to help celebrate the moment was her brother, cornerman, and former two-division UFC champion, Alex Pereira.

Check Out Highlights From Aline Pereira vs. Fani Peloumpi at KC56: