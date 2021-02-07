Next up on the UFC Vegas 18 main card is a flyweight clash between Alexandre Pantoja and the debuting Manel Kape.

Round 1: Pantoja is aggressive early on as he puts the pressure on Kape. Pantoja lands a couple of body kicks. Kape defends a takedown attempt. He lands a jab but receives a leg kick from Pantoja in response. Pantoja lands a body kick and follows it up with a big leg kick. Kape continues to stay on the outside and move but hasn’t really thrown a lot of strikes. Kape eats a body kick and then goes for a cartwheel kick only to find himself on the ground. Pantoja looks to land ground and pound. The round comes to an end with Kape failing on a takedown attempt.

Round 2: A better round from Kape who continues to pick his shots. Pantoja continues with his onslaught of strikes as he only lands a couple that he’s throwing such as a body kick. Kape lands a leg kick. Pantoja responds with a right hand. Not a lot of action in this fight overall but even more so in this round as neither fighter is taking many chances. Kape goes for a takedown attempt and gets Pantoja down to end the round.

Round 3: Pantoja lands a body kick. Pantoja goes on a flurry but fails to hurt Kape like much of this fight while the latter looks to land the perfect counter strike. Kape eats another a body kick. Kape goes for a jab and looks to get more active but Pantoja lands a combination that ends in a head kick that connects. Kape eats it and mockingly acts like he’s wobbled. Kape is the one advancing forward now and blocks a body kick. Pantoja lands a leg kick. Pantoja complains of an eye poke but the referee didn’t see it as Kape looks for the kill. Pantoja is fine as they continue striking before Kape takes him down. Pantoja gets up and lands a knee on his way up. Kape looks for another takedown but ends up controlling Pantoja along the fence as the fight ends.

Official result: Alexandre Pantoja defeats Manel Kape via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).