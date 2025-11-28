Alexander Volkanovski reacts to UFC 325 rematch against Diego Lopes

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has given his thoughts on being booked to defend his strap against Diego Lopes at UFC 325, the same man he defeated to win the belt back in April.

Last night, Dana White shocked the mixed martial arts world by revealing that Diego Lopes would be getting a shot at Alexander Volkanovski’s world title, less than a year after ‘The Great’ beat him fairly convincingly. Given that Lerone Murphy and Movsar Evloev are both considered to be on the verge of a championship opportunity in their own right, a lot of fans and pundits were left feeling pretty confused by this decision.

Of course, we all know that Alexander Volkanovski is the kind of guy who is going to fight just about anyone who is put in front of him. Still, given that he will be almost a year older by the time this contest rolls around, you have to wonder whether or not this is the fight he truly wants.

In a recent video on his channel, Alexander Volkanovski gave his own thoughts on this booking move from the UFC.

Alexander Volkanovski’s view on Diego Lopes rematch

“Obviously, I wanted to fight a bit earlier,” Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel. “I thought it was going to be December. We thought Lerone Murphy, December, then I guess the UFC were waiting for Jean Silva and Lopes. Then they were saying Lopes, and obviously we’re like, ‘We just fought that guy. Is there more deserving people or not?’ Everyone knows I’ll fight anyone.”

“UFC really wanted Lopes, but at least everyone knows they’re in for a treat,” Volkanovski added. ‘It’s going to be a very exciting fight. With Movsar and Lerone, they’re more deserving, but are they going to bring the fight like Lopes would? I think the fans are going to appreciate the fight that me and Lopes are going to have.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Lerone Murphy clearly isn’t very pleased about this decision but, to his credit, he has opted to dust himself off and prepare for whatever challenge the UFC throws at him next.