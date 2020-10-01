UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has shut the door on a potential trilogy fight with Max Holloway. The Australian has twice beat Holloway but after earning a controversial split decision over ‘Blessed’ at UFC 251 many fans think the pair should run it back again.

Volkanovski has repeatably distanced himself from a third fight with Holloway and did so again whilst speaking with MMA Fighting. ‘The Great’ told Mike Heck his former foe should take on top featherweight contender Calvin Kattar and someone else to earn another shot at UFC gold.

“That’d be a good fight,” Volkanovski said. “Kattar’s got some good hands, so that’d be a very interesting fight. I’d love to see that. But at the same time, people are saying I should fight Max again, and it’s just ridiculous. I have a lot of respect for Max and that’s why I gave him the rematch. But just because it was a close fight it doesn’t mean I’m gonna give him another fight. At least not right now.

“If Max was to fight Kattar and he fights someone else, then he’s right back up there. I want No. 1 contenders, and if he gets himself there, and there is no one else, let’s do it again. I’m having people telling me he beat me the last two fights. It’s just crazy. Obviously he has loyal fans. The second fight was close, the first one really wasn’t, but a lot of people are still talking about it so maybe a little ways down the track we can make that happen. Let me take out some contenders.

“Give Max someone new. He already had this cupcake, like he said. Let’s see what other flavours are out there for him.”

