Alexander Volkanovski Responds To ‘Korean Zombie’ Call Out

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has responded after Chan Sung Jung AKA ‘The Korean Zombie’ called him out in the aftermath of UFC 251.

Volkanovski retained his title in controversial circumstances on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this past weekend. The Australian picked up a split decision win in his rematch with former champion Max Holloway. It was a decision that didn’t sit well with many MMA fans and fighters, including the ‘Korean Zombie’ who took to social media to blast the result.

“I am responding to yesterday’s title match against Volkanovski and Holloway,” Jung wrote on Instagram. “To be honest, it is shameful that Volkanovski is a champion of my weight class.

“Give him to me then you don’t need to worry about the judges decision. As you know, I won’t let the judges decide the result of my fight. I will finish him at the title match and that is what UFC fans want to watch.”

In an interview with ESPN Volkanovski took time out to respond to Jung and suggested the South Korean needs to handle his beef with Brian Ortega before he can earn a featherweight title shot, he said.

“I don’t know, maybe he’s got one of his boys writing some stuff for him again. Straight after my last fight, he started – or one of his teammates or manager – starting getting lippy, and started carrying on, and then one of them got slapped for it and then they went quiet. Brian Ortega gave them a good slapping and they stopped talking for awhile. Maybe they need another good slapping to keep them quiet.”

“He’s probably just trying to hype the fight up but I think he needs to fight Brian Ortega. I think that’s what they plan on doing. And again, I want them number one contenders. You go out there and you take out Brian Ortega, I’m sure everyone’s gonna be screaming your name and I’m gonna be there waiting. 100 percent.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

