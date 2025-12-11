Alexander Volkanovski Eyes Statement Win in Diego Lopes Rematch, and Second UFC Title

Two-time UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski plans to make easy work of Diego Lopes in their rematch at UFC 325. The Great’ and Lopes locked horns earlier this year at UFC 314 for the vacant 145-pound championship, and Volkanovski cruised to a unanimous decision victory.

In the rematch, Volkanovski wants to breeze past Lopes and make a statement. During a recent sitdown with MainEventTV, the Australian said:

“No disrespect to Lopes, I can go out there and make it look easy. He’s gonna think he’s leveled up; I’m gonna show him that’s not the case. I don’t know where his head’s gonna be after this one. I think I’m gonna go out there and really set a statement and show him that I’m still that guy. I don’t want to take damage like last time; I don’t want everyone on the edge of their seat.”

Check out Alexander Volkanovski’s comments below:

After that, Volkanovski wants to take on an undefeated top 145’er like Lerone Murphy or Movsar Evloev. ‘The Great’ believes back-to-back wins in his second reign at featherweight should be enough to chase a second belt.

He wants to run it back with Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev. About that, he said:

I’d love to rematch and get the wins back, like Islam Makhachev or Ilia Topuria. But I’m pretty real with it, I understand I can’t call for champ-champ right now. Maybe after what I’m planning to do to [Diego Lopes], maybe get a turnaround and get another victory over an undefeated guy, and then maybe that’s fair to be calling out for a champ-champ fight.”

Alexander Volkanovski does not want Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy to wait

Alexander Volkanovski recently sympathized with Movsar Evloev for not getting a title opportunity despite being the number one contender. The champion now wants Evloev and Lerone Murphy to fight each other or another top contender in the meantime and not wait for the title shot, as it’s incoming sooner or later. He told The Sporting News Australia:

“I feel for him [Movsar Evloev] in a sense where I knew he definitely deserved it, that’s why I called for him. We’ll see what happens – whether Movsar and Lerone fight somebody or each other, prove themselves, and then I’ll fight them straight after. So don’t worry, they won’t miss their opportunity. Take another fight or wait, but I don’t think waiting is a good idea.”

