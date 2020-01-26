Alex Perez Sinks In Arm Triangle Choke On Jordan Espinosa – UFC Raleigh Highlights

Spread the word!













Alex Perez got his business done quickly on Saturday night.

Perez faced Jordan Espinosa in a flyweight bout at UFC Raleigh and was looking to make a statement. He did just that as he took Espinosa down and landed elbows on his body.

While in Espinosa’s half guard, Perez transitioned to an arm triangle choke. Despite not having his legs in the correct position, he was able to submit Espinosa who went out cold.

Perez is now on a two-fight winning streak as he looks to continue climbing up the ranks.

You can watch the finish below:

What did you think of Perez’s performance and his finish?