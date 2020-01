Spread the word!













Next up on the UFC Raleigh card is a flyweight contest between Jordan Espinosa and Alex Perez.

Round 1: Espinosa attempts an overhand right which is blocked. This is a very fast-paced matchup so far. Perez has Espinosa backed up against the fence and takes him down soon after. Perez lands elbows on the body of Espinosa. Perez transitions to an arm triangle choke and submits Espinosa who goes out cold!

Official result: Alex Perez defeats Jordan Espinosa via submission (R1, 2:33)