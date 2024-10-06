Alex Pereira TKOs Khalil Rountree in Bloody Brawl to Retain Light Heavyweight Title – UFC 307 Highlights

Alex Pereira did it again.

Returning to the Octagon at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City for his third title defense of 2024, ‘Poatan’ scored yet another highlight-reel knockout, though it didn’t come without a bit of adversity.

Squaring off with heavy-hitting contender Khalil Rountree, Pereira showed his opponent the proper respect throughout the first three rounds and even found himself on the wrong side of a few stinging shots and a near knockdown. However, it was just a matter of time before the Pereira took over. That moment came in the fourth round as he began to batter and bloody ‘The War Horse’ with a series of methodical strikes.

With 30 seconds to go in the penultimate round, Pereira unleashed a flurry of strikes against the fence that finally sent Rountree crashing to the canvas. With his face already busted up and his lead leg compromised from a slew of calf kicks, referee Marc Goddard had finally seen enough, calling for the TKO stoppage.

Official Result: Alex Pereira def. Khalil Rountree via TKO (strikes) at 4:34 of Round 4.

Check out highlights from Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree at UFC 307:

