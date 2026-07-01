UFC Star Alex Pereira Candidly Addresses His Split With Tracy Cortez: “She’s Not Ready For A Serious Relationship”

Alex Pereira has finally spoken out about his breakup with Tracy Cortez.

Earlier this year, Pereira surprised the combat sports world by publicly announcing his relationship with fellow UFC fighter Cortez after the pair shared photos together on social media to celebrate the New Year.

Image: @alexpoatanpereira/Instagram

The couple also shared a training video together, further fueling excitement among fans who believed the MMA world had found its newest power couple. However, just days after publicly confirming their relationship, the former two-division UFC champion announced that he and Cortez had gone their separate ways.

At the time, neither Pereira nor Cortez publicly addressed what led to their breakup. Now, however, “Poatan” has opened up about the reasons he believes their relationship was ultimately short-lived.

Alex Pereira Reflects On Why His Relationship With Tracy Cortez Didn’t Work

During a recent interview with ALF Global (via Red Corner MMA), Alex Pereira weighed in on his split with Tracy Cortez. “Poatan” revealed that the two had disagreements on several issues before mutually deciding it was in both of their best interests to go their separate ways.

“We mutually agreed to go our separate ways,” Alex Pereira said. “I didn’t agree with some things. Either, maybe she’s not ready for a serious relationship or 100% serious one, so that’s what happened. So I decided to leave, and that’s alright, I wish her all the best. I hope she achieves everything that she’s been working so hard for and fulfills her dreams. I have nothing against her… Each of us went our own way, and that is it. I don’t even want to say anything else.”

“MAYBE SHE’S NOT READY FOR A SERIOUS RELATIONSHIP”👀



Alex Pereira speaks on his split with Tracy Cortez, saying they mutually agreed to go their separate ways after disagreements. He explains that he didn’t agree with some things, and felt she may not have been ready for a… pic.twitter.com/4JFDpN4sMj — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) June 29, 2026

Following their breakup, Pereira has been rumored to be in a relationship with Brazilian television presenter Livia Andrade. Cortez, meanwhile, has not publicly confirmed whether she is currently dating anyone.

Cortez returns to the Octagon at UFC 329 on July 11 for a showdown with Wang Cong. The 32-year-old American was last seen in action at UFC 322 in November, where she suffered a second-round submission defeat to Erin Blanchfield.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Erin Blanchfield trades punches with Tracy Cortez in a flyweight fight during the UFC 322 event at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

On the other hand, Alex Pereira fell short in his bid to make history as the first fighter to become a three-division UFC champion, suffering a controversial second-round stoppage loss to Ciryl Gane in their interim heavyweight title bout at UFC Freedom 250 earlier this month.