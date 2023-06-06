Former UFC middleweight champion, Alex Pereira revealed that former foe Sean Strickland will be joining him for a week of training.

At just 5-1 Pereira was matched up with the vastly more experienced Sean Strickland, in what was at the time a huge jump up in class for the Brazilian. Many questions had not yet been answered about Pereira’s in-cage ability, with many onlookers feeling that if Strickland would implement his grappling, it would be a hard night for ‘Poatan’.

However, the ever-game Strickland instead opted to attempt to walk down the considerably bigger, multiple time Glory kickboxing world champion. As you would expect, it did not go well for Strickland and would be clobbered with a left hook from Pereira, dropping him before receiving a right hand that forced the referee to stop the fight.

Now though, Strickland will be spending time training along side Pereira at Teixeira MMA & Fitness in Bethel, Connecticut. Speaking with the MMA Hour, Pereira revealed he would train alongside the American for a week, and will attempt to brush up on his English.

“Sean Strickland’s coming next week to train with me for my next fight,” Pereira began. “He’s coming to Connecticut, I’m going to learn English from Sean Strickland too… He’s a bit crazy, but a nice guy. He’s always treated me really respectfully so he’s always welcome here.” (H/T MMA News)

Alex Pereira talking to Ariel Helwani

What’s next for Alex Pereira?

Following his dramatic knockout to Israel Adesanya just two months ago, Pereira is straight back to action and will move up in weight to face former light-heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz. The pair will serve as the co-main event of UFC 291, with the winner having real claims for a crack at the 205lb title.

Are you excited to see Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland together?