Alex Pereira Ready to Strike: Patience Running Thin as He Sets Crosshairs on Third UFC Title

After reclaiming the UFC light heavyweight championship by dethroning Magomed Ankalaev in a title rematch at UFC 320, Alex Pereira now has even bigger plans. ‘Poatan’ wants to be a three-weight UFC champion and has his crosshairs on the UFC heavyweight gold now.

Alex Pereira stated in a recent interview (via Omelete) that he has talked to the UFC about moving up to 265 pounds and taking on Jon Jones, who also wants to be on the White House 2026 card and is out of retirement.

‘Poatan’ stated that even though he has more ambitious goals, matchmaking is beyond his control, and he is ultimately just waiting like everyone else:

“I mentioned the White House against Jon Jones. I’ve also even spoken [to the UFC] about a fight at heavyweight for a third belt. It’s not in my control. I have my desires, but I’m also just waiting like everyone else.”

Jones believes he can defeat the Brazilian since the latter often posts the majority of his training videos online, which ‘Bones’ can use to study Pereira should they ever lock horns.

Meanwhile, UFC CEO Dana White has not seconded Jones’ wish to be on the White House 2026 card, especially after the latter vacated his strap earlier this year and did not fight Tom Aspinall.

Another UFC champion wants to fight Alex Pereira

UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev wants to move up to the light heavyweight division after the first defense of his 185-pound championship in 2026.

During a recent sitdown with ESPN MMA, Chimaev laid down his plans, revealing that he is pushing for the Alex Pereira fight and also desires to train with Jon Jones.

“I’m pushing for [Pereira], because [the UFC] are going to pay good for that. But in my weight class, whoever, there is [Nassourdine] Imavov, there is [Sean] Strickland, there is [Anthony] Hernandez, whoever. All of them, I see a big check, good money.”

Check out Khamzat Chimaev’s comments below (10:05):