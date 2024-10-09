Dana White reveals Alex Pereira’s key role in signing Artem Vakhitov, admits ‘Tremendous pressure’ of DWCS

ByRoss Markey
Dana White Reveals Alex Pereira’s Key Role in Signing Artem Vakhitov, Admits 'Tremendous Pressure' of DWCS

UFC CEO, Dana White has revealed crunch talks with light heavyweight king, Alex Pereira following last night’s Contender Series return — before inking Russian striking ace, Artem Vakhitov — a two-fight foe of the Brazilian, to an Octagon contract.

Vakhitov, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion in GLORY Kickboxing, featured on last night’s edition of the Contender Series — landing a first round knockout win over Islem Masraf before the end of the frame — doing enough in the process to land himself a multi-fight deal in the UFC, while improving to 3-1 as a professional in mixed martial arts.

One certain attendee last night at the Apex facility was the above-mentioned, Alex Pereira — fresh from his stunning knockout victory over Khalil Rountree at UFC 307 over the course of last weekend in Salt Lake City.

And sat front and center for the Russian kickboxing talent’s outing on the Contender Series, White revealed he caught up with the Sao Paulo star backstage following the event, where he praised Vakhitov’s performance, and touting him as Octagon-worthy in the process.

vakhitov

“That’s why I’m so late,” Dana White told assembled media following the Contender Series. “I’ve been back there talking to Alex (Pereira) this whole time. He said, ‘Obviously, a little more clinching than you would expect.’ You would expect the other guy to clinch with him, not him clinching. But he said, ‘This is what I think. I think he’s talented enough. I think he deserves to be here. He’s had, obviously, a ton of fights in his career.’ Which is what I thought too going in.”

“He said, ‘I think that the Contender Series, no matter where you’ve fought or what you’ve done, puts a different type of pressure on you, and you might not perform the way you normally would.'” White continued. “He said, ‘This is a tremendous amount of pressure.’ He said, ‘All I knew is I’m glad I never had to go through the Contender Series.'”

