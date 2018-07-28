Alex Hernandez Outworks Olivier Aubin-Mercier In Calgary

Alex Hernandez was too much for Olivier Aubin-Mercier.

Opening the main card of UFC Calgary was a lightweight scrap between Hernandez and Aubin-Mercier. The two did battle inside the Scotia Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Going into the bout, Hernandez was the 13th ranked 155-pounder, while Aubin-Mercier was unranked.

Hernandez looked to start off aggressively. A right hand was there for Aubin-Mercier. They engaged in the clinch, but only briefly. A combination was there for Hernandez. A knee to the body landed for Aubin-Mercier. Hernandez pressed his opponent against the fence and looked for a takedown, but nothing doing. Aubin-Mercier landed a knee upstairs. Hernandez landed a right hand and went back to the clinch. He scored a takedown near the end of the round.

Hernandez was able to quickly get a takedown in the second stanza. Aubin-Mercier returned to his feet and escaped the clinch. Surprisingly, he engaged back in the clinch. Hernandez dropped down for a takedwon attempt and Aubin-Mercier reversed for a straight armbar attempt. Hernandez went for an armbar, but used it to try to improve his position. Aubin-Mercier won the scramble and maintained control.Hernandez prevented the mount and ended up in top control. Referee Marc Goddard stepped in for a premature standup. Hernandez fired off a combination. He pushed his opponent against the fence and threw knees to the body. The round ended with Hernandez scoring a takedown.

Right away, Hernandez mixed up his strikes to get in the clinch position.Time was called for an accidental knee to the groin of Aubin-Mercier. When time resumed, Hernandez teed off. He lost his balance as Mercier landed a punch, but Hernandez scored another takedown. Goddard stood both men back up and color commentator Daniel Cormier didn’t agree with it. It didn’t matter to Hernandez as he was able to bring Aubin-Mercier back down yet again. Aubin-Mercier got back up and scored a double leg takedown. They scrambled and Hernandez took the back of Aubin-Mercier. The final horn sounded and the decision was clear.

Final Result: Alex Hernandez def. Olivier Aubin-Mercier via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)