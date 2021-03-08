Aleksander Rakic is confident he is the new face of the UFC’s light-heavyweight division after beating a second consecutive title challenger this past weekend.

The 29-year-old convincingly beat Thiago Santos over three rounds at UFC 259.

In the summer of 2020, Rakic had a similarly dominant win when he squared off against Anthony Smith.

During the UFC 259 post-fight press conference, Rakic reflected on his victory against Santos, he said.

“I’m happy. I was dominant. I won all three rounds. I kept the pace. I pushed forward. I led the fight. I went the distance. I controlled the center. I controlled the clinching, and I hit him with some hard kicks, one high kick, couple of punches, so a dominant performance, and I’m happy about my performance.”

The entire fight took place on the feet. Post-fight, Rakic revealed that was always his plan.

“We know Thiago is a striker, so we said OK, let’s strike with this guy, and let’s dominate him,” Rakic said. “Basically, I like to dominate guys where they are the strongest.”

The Austrian insisted that his skills continue to improve on a daily basis.

“I’m the type of guy improving every day,” Rakic said. “I’m training all my skills every day, and I’m improving like I cannot explain. You need to follow me for like a month and see. I have the best coaches in my corner.”

Rakic even gave the reporters in attendance an insight into his post-fight conversation with UFC president Dana White.

“I told him that I am the new face of the light heavyweight division,” Rakic said. “I am young, I am hungry, I fight well. I have a good record, and I am representing the sport the best way. I’m a good guy. Let’s see what the UFC decides.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Do you think Aleksandar Rakic will become the UFC light-heavyweight champion?