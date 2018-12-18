Al Iaquinta’s Coach Pitches Conor McGregor Fight

Al Iaquinta’s coach has pitched a potential fight with former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor.

This is an interesting take considering the level Iaquinta has been on up to this point in his career. It’s also fun to see how every fighter calls out McGregor despite having such a long shot at the fight becoming a reality.

Iaquinta is 4-1 in his last five fights and is coming off an impressive win. Kevin Lee suffered a unanimous decision loss to Iaquinta in the UFC on FOX 31 headliner. Following the fight, “Raging Al” not only called out McGregor but also former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.

His coach Ray Longo is looking at a possible fight that would get him paid the most in the UFC right now. Obviously, that would be against McGregor.

“I’d really like to see him fight Conor next,” Longo told Luke Thomas on Monday’s episode of the MMA Hour (via MMA Fighting). “I don’t think Conor deserves the Khabib rematch at all. It looks like they’re going to give Ferguson Khabib, which is 100 percent fair. That makes fair sense, not everything is fair sense, it’s money sense.



“But I’d like to see Al get a big money fight against a great guy who can bring a lot of eyeballs to pay-per-view. I think that would be great. I think Al deserves it and I think that’s a great matchup. I’d love to see it and I’d love to be a part of it.”