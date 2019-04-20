Al Iaquinta Confident Kevin Lee Will ‘Never’ Get Better

Heated rivals Al Iaquinta and Kevin Lee don’t look like they will be friends anytime soon.

Both fighters have main event fights coming up next month with Iaquinta taking on Donald Cerrone at UFC Ottawa, while Lee makes his welterweight debut against Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Rochester.

Their last outing, though, was against each other in what was a rematch from 2014 where Iaquinta emerged victorious via unanimous decision. The result was the same when they met again in December.

Lee still believes he won that fight even though he claims to have underestimated “Raging Al” and Iaquinta believes that is exactly why the former will never improve.

“He’s never going to get any better because, in order to improve, you got to realize that you made some mistakes and he blames his coaches, he blames the judges, he blames everything but himself that he lost the fight,” Iaquinta told Helen Yee in a recent interview (via Fansided). “I mean, you ask 100 people, 100 people are gonna say I won. I made him look like a little sissy at the end of the fight. He was runnin’ away from me and I was yellin’ in his face.

“So I’m going to say he’s pretty much done at this point. Any adversity, he crumbles. He’s just not a fighter, he’s good when he’s winnin’ but a little adversity, he melts.”

Lee may have to face more adversity against dos Anjos as “The Motown Phenom” is expecting a war with the Brazilian. However, he could certainly prove Iaquinta wrong by emerging triumphant.