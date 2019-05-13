Aaron Pico Receives Bellator 222 Opponent

Spread the word!













Rising prospect Aaron Pico has his next fight lined up under the Bellator MMA banner.

The promotion has confirmed that Pico is set to fight undefeated Hungarian featherweight Adam Borics (12-0) on the main card of Bellator 222.

In his last fight, Pico suffered a first round KO loss to Henry Corrales in a featherweight bout. This fight served as the co-headliner of Bellator 214 on January 26, 2019 at The Forum in Inglewood, California on Paramount Network and DAZN.

Pico had no easy task in his Bellator MMA debut at the Bellator NYC on pay-per-view event against Zach Freeman in a lightweight bout. This fight did not last long and he lost. Since then, he has gone 4-1.

Borics has gone 3-0 with the promotion with finishes of Josenaldo Silva, Teodor Nikolov, and Anthony Taylor.

Bellator 222 is set to take place on June 14, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on DAZN at 9:00 PM EST.

A light heavyweight bout between Chael Sonnen and Lyoto Machida will headline the show. Here’s the updated card:

Chael Sonnen vs. Lyoto Machida

Rory MacDonald vs. Neiman Gracie

Dillon Danis vs. Max Humphrey

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Darrion Caldwell

Aaron Pico vs. Adam Borics

Nekruz Mirkhojaev vs. Marcus Surin

Ricky Bandejas vs. Patrick Mix

Mike Kimbel vs. Sebastian Ruiz

Haim Gozali vs. Gustavo Wurlitzer

Heather Hardy vs. Taylor Turner