Volkan Oezdemir Has Sights Set On Two Names If He Beats Daniel Cormier

The UFC has already announced that despite all of the drama of making this fight happen, rising title contender Volkan Oezdemir will be the next challenger for Daniel Cormier’s light heavyweight title. This bout will serve as the co-main event of UFC 220.

Although Oezdemir has the biggest the fight of his life just weeks away, he already has his sights set on his next opponent.

Two names that come to mind are Alexander Gustafsson and Ovince Saint Preux.

Keep in mind that he has to win beat “DC” and win the title before he makes his first title defense as champion.

“(Gustafsson) is definitely No. 1,” Oezdemir told MMA Junkie this past weekend before his title fight with Cormier. “But he also stayed inactive for a long time.”

Oezdemir made his UFC debut earlier this year when he decided to take a fight against Ovince Saint Preux at UFC Fight Night 104 in Houston on short-notice. As seen in the fight, upset the favored “OSP with a split decision.

Following that fight, he picked up a 28-second knockout win over Misha Cirkunov at UFC Fight Night 109 in Sweden then beat Jimi Manuwa with a bonus-winning knockout in just 42 seconds at UFC 214 in July.

“He’s No. 1 in the ranking. He’s (fought for) the belt. But what I see also is (Saint Preux) right now. I have, I guess, unfinished business with him because of what happened. He’s going to be fighting four times this year. He’s in great shape and looking really good.”

UFC 220 is set to take place on Saturday, January 20, 2018, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.