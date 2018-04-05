Update: Michael Chiesa Will Fight At UFC 223

Conor McGregor’s New York City outburst will not prevent Michael Chiesa from doing his job this Saturday night.

During an all-out melee following UFC 223 media day earlier today, the controversial Irish champion threw a guardrail at a fighter bus transporting Khabib Nurmagomedov, who will face last-minute challenger Max Holloway in the main event of this weekend’s UFC 223 from Brooklyn, and he also injured lightweight Michael Chiesa in the crossfire.

Chiesa, who battles former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis on the main card, was reportedly taken to the hospital for facial lacerations and was ’50/50′ to compete at UFC 223 this weekend.

Thankfully, ‘Maverick’ will be able to fight, however, with MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani confirming that he left the hospital without any big issue and continued his cut down to 155 pounds:

Michael Chiesa is planning on fighting Saturday, I’m told. He’s out of the hospital and back at the hotel to begin his final weight cut. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 5, 2018

Chiesa apparently just suffered surface lacerations that fortunately did not require stitches: