UFC 223 Reebok Fighter Sponsorship: Rose Namajunas Tops Everyone

UFC 223 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC 223 took place on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6 p.m. ET.

Al Iaquinta vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title fight will serve as the main event while a rematch between Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a female strawweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out the five bout main card was Renato Moicano vs. Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout, Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Kyle Bochniak in a featherweight bout, and Joe Lauzon vs. Chris Gruetzemacher in a lightweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Khabib Nurmagomedov: $30,000

def. Al Iaquinta: $30,000



Rose Namajunas: $40,000

def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk: $30,000



Renato Moicano: $5,000

def. Calvin Kattar: $3,500



Zabit Magomedsharipov: $3,500

def. Kyle Bochniak: $5,000



Chris Gruetzemacher: $5,000

def. Joe Lauzon: $20,000



Karolina Kowalkiewicz: $5,000

def. Felice Herrig: $5,000



Olivier Aubin-Mercier: $5,000

def. Evan Dunham: $15,000



Ashlee Evans-Smith: $5,000

def. Bec Rawlings: $5,000



Devin Clark: $5,000

def. Mike Rodriguez: $3,500