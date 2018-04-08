UFC 223 Reebok Fighter Sponsorship: Rose Namajunas Tops Everyone

UFC 223 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.
UFC 223 took place on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6 p.m. ET.
Al Iaquinta vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title fight will serve as the main event while a rematch between Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a female strawweight bout will serve as the co-main event.
Rounding out the five bout main card was Renato Moicano vs. Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout, Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Kyle Bochniak in a featherweight bout, and Joe Lauzon vs. Chris Gruetzemacher in a lightweight bout.
The full payouts include:
Khabib Nurmagomedov: $30,000
def. Al Iaquinta: $30,000
Rose Namajunas: $40,000
def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk: $30,000
Renato Moicano: $5,000
def. Calvin Kattar: $3,500
Zabit Magomedsharipov: $3,500
def. Kyle Bochniak: $5,000
Chris Gruetzemacher: $5,000
def. Joe Lauzon: $20,000
Karolina Kowalkiewicz: $5,000
def. Felice Herrig: $5,000
Olivier Aubin-Mercier: $5,000
def. Evan Dunham: $15,000
Ashlee Evans-Smith: $5,000
def. Bec Rawlings: $5,000
Devin Clark: $5,000
def. Mike Rodriguez: $3,500