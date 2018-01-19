UFC 220 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video

We are one day removed from the first UFC pay-per-view of 2018, and tomorrow’s (Sat., January 20, 2018) UFC 220 promises to provide a night of heavy-hitting action for fans in Boston, Massachusetts.

Stipe Miocic will defend his heavyweight belt against Francis Ngannou in the main event while Daniel Cormier will defend the light heavyweight title against Volkan Oezdemir in the co-main.

As usual, the UFC is holding the ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday night after the official weigh-ins took place earlier today with all fighters hitting their mark.

Check out tonight’s ceremonial weigh-ins video as it’s live streamed below: