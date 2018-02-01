Report: Anderson Silva Could Retire After Testing Positive For Multiple Banned Substances

It appears we may have seen the last of legendary former UFC middleweight champion Anderson “The Spider” Silva; that is, if a recent report proves true.

Scheduled to take on Kelvin Gastelum last November in Shanghai, China, Silva was forced to withdraw from the bout after he was notified by USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) of a potential anti-doping violation.

Since then, he’s remained relatively quiet on the matter, but he’s also remained optimistic that he would fight again, although it no longer seems as if that’s the case.

According to a report from Combate, Silva tested positive for synthetic testosterone and a diuretic. The report states that synthetic testosterone has a similar impact to that of anabolic steroids, although it doesn’t come with all of the negative side effects.

Due to the fact that he tested positive for two banned substances and two banned substances that appear to improve athletic performance, Silva could receive a lengthy suspension. It’s also important to note that he failed a drug test in 2015 as well, and although USADA wasn’t overseeing drug testing in the UFC at that time, he could be tried as a repeat offender.

At 42 years old, Silva could announce his retirement if he receives a suspension of two years or more, per the report.

Stay tuned to LowKickMMA.com as more news unfolds on this situation.