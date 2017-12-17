Rafael Dos Anjos Reacts To Interim Title Challenge By Colby Covington

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos had no interest in being challenged by Colby Covington after picking up a decision win over former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in the main event of UFC on FOX 26 on Saturday night at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

When speaking to media reports at the post-fight press conference, he talked about a welterweight title showdown with Tyron Woodley.

Keep in mind that Woodley is out of action for the time being due to him suffering a shoulder injury and ultimately deciding to get surgery.

RDA is willing to wait for the champion in order to get a title shot. This leads us to Covington, who went off on Lawler and dos Anjos. He even labeled Lawler as a “broken man.”

He also tossed out the idea of facing dos Anjos in Brazil for the interim title. He wrote the following:

“Sad performance by the JV Squad on FOX for #UFCWinnipeg . RDA couldn’t even finish a broken old man! Tyrones faking injuries. I’m here to make this division great again. @RdosAnjosMMA step up and defend that #dump you call home & fight me for the interim title you #FilthyAnimal.”

After Covington’s comments were read to him at the post-fight press conference, dos Anjos reacted to it.

“I have no comments about that guy, man,” said dos Anjos. That guy has 6,000 followers on Twitter. He’s just talking crap about people and he showed nothing on the division. He beat nobody.

“He beat Demian Maia, but Demian Maia looked really bad when he fought Demian, and I have no comments on that guy.”

  • thecanadian

    colby your a punk like to see you fight threw even a tenth of what a true champ like lawler does and has in the future we will se you punk out and show the world who you really are……huge respect to robbie lawler i know i could not even come close to the heart that dude has 90 percent of people woulda quit in the 4 round #robbie is a beast and wow what a perfomancem by dos anjos

  • Phoelix

    It is surprising UFC kept Covington on their roster, after his disgusting tirade in Brazil.

    If that organization intends to permanently feature foul-mouthed, trash talking thugs like McGregor and Covington, so be it; but they WILL lose martial arts fans and the support of regulatory bodies.

    UFC will have gone full circle to being nothing more a glorified “tough man” contest.

    • Murderous1

      Clowns like that the UFC will let them bring them down back to the stone age because they feel like if racist trash talk makes them money they will support it

  • Peter Dinklage

    Colby is a serious racist. That alone should get him cut. He forgets UFC exists because of Brazil. He should go make Bellator great again.