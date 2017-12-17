Rafael Dos Anjos Reacts To Interim Title Challenge By Colby Covington

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos had no interest in being challenged by Colby Covington after picking up a decision win over former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in the main event of UFC on FOX 26 on Saturday night at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

When speaking to media reports at the post-fight press conference, he talked about a welterweight title showdown with Tyron Woodley.

Keep in mind that Woodley is out of action for the time being due to him suffering a shoulder injury and ultimately deciding to get surgery.

RDA is willing to wait for the champion in order to get a title shot. This leads us to Covington, who went off on Lawler and dos Anjos. He even labeled Lawler as a “broken man.”

He also tossed out the idea of facing dos Anjos in Brazil for the interim title. He wrote the following:

“Sad performance by the JV Squad on FOX for #UFCWinnipeg . RDA couldn’t even finish a broken old man! Tyrones faking injuries. I’m here to make this division great again. @RdosAnjosMMA step up and defend that #dump you call home & fight me for the interim title you #FilthyAnimal.”

After Covington’s comments were read to him at the post-fight press conference, dos Anjos reacted to it.