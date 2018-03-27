Quote: Floyd Mayweather Is Broke & Will Fight Again, Just Not In MMA

With few bankable pay-per-view stars currently active for the UFC, talk of “retired” boxing great Floyd Mayweather making his way to mixed martial arts (MMA) just won’t go away.

With talk about “Money’s” foray into the octagon spewing forth from UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on a seemingly daily basis, Mayweather keeps stoking the fires himself by giving his math-based assessment of how likely it is he competes in the UFC this year.

The saga has expectedly lead to a collective groan from a large portion of hardcore MMA fans, yet it doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. It’s become so prevalent, in fact, that the infamous trash talker who weighs in on everything regarding MMA – former UFC title contender Chael Sonnen – has his take on the subject ready.

“The American Gangster” told TMZ Sports (transcribed by MMA Mania) that Mayweather won’t go into MMA, but will fight in boxing again – and only for one reason:

“Floyd’s not gonna do MMA but he is gonna box again. I will tell you unequivocally, right now, Floyd Mayweather does, and is planning, to box one more time. “Floyd’s broke,” he continued. “It does not matter what you made, it matters what you kept, and he is a dumb-dumb. Look, he’s just not a very bright guy. He’s surrounded with even less bright guys.”

Interesting theory from Sonnen, although it’s not an entirely unfathomable one.

In fact, it could even be obvious, as Mayweather could be drumming up all the attention he can get for his boxing return by hyping – and now becoming slightly more lukewarm about – an MMA debut.

Love him or hate him, there’s no denying that Mayweather gets people talking.