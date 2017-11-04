Watch: OSP Murks Corey Anderson With Epic Head Kick

Billed as by far the biggest UFC pay-per-view (PPV) event of the year so far, tonight’s (Sat., Nov. 4, 2017) UFC 217 from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, isn’t failing to deliver insanely hard-hitting action on the preliminary card.

First, Ricardo Ramos scored the second-ever spinning elbow KO over Aiemann Zahabi in the first fight of the night on the Fight Pass-aired preliminary card, and top-ranked light heavyweight Ovince Saint Preux continued that trend in a big way when he met Corey Anderson on the FOX Sports 1-aired prelims.

After taking the fight on only 10 days’ notice, “OSP” was getting smothered by the nonstop wrestling of “Overtime” despite some success with punches in the first round and a head kick in the second. In the final frame, however, Saint Preux pulled victory from the edge of defeat with an absolutely monstrous head kick that knocked Anderson out cold.

Check out the jaw-dropping knockout right here: