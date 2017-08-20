Graphic Video: Fighter Scores Crazy Armbar Finish At Titan FC 45

Titan FC 45 took place this past Friday (Aug. 18, 2017), and one fight ended in a finish that gained quite a bit of attention throughout the MMA community.

On the card, Robert Turnquest, who had lost three of his previous four fights entering the night. took on Taylor Krahl in a rematch of their Titan FC 41 bout, which took place nearly a year ago. In the first fight, Turnquest submitted Krahl, and he did the same in the rematch, but this time it was much more unique and much more brutal.

Just minutes into the first round, Turnquest locked in an armbar from the top position, which forced Krahl to tap.

Check out the crazy submission finish below via Jason Knight’s Facebook page:

