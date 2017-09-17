Video: Anthony Smith Rallies To Destroy Hector Lombard

Continuing the jaw-dropping streak of impressive knockouts on tonight’s (Sat., September 16, 2017) UFC Fight Night 116 from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Penn., surging middleweight contender Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith rebounded from what could have been a two-round deficit to finish former Bellator champion Hector Lombard on the main card.

Smith spent the better part of the first two rounds getting absolutely chewed up by Lombard’s low kicks while unloading precious little output of his own, but that all changed in the third and final frame. ‘Lionheart’ was visibly angered by Lombard’s suggestions that he didn’t even know his name on social media, and he made ‘Showeather’ pay.

Coming out aggressive in the last round, Smith uncorked a textbook one-two combo that snapped Lombard’s head back with the jab and sent him crashing dazed to the canvas with the straight right hand that followed. A few follow-up shots saw the ref step in and stop the fight, earning the surging Smith his third straight finish in the UFC middleweight shark tank.

Check it out here: