Francis Ngannou vs. Alistair Overeem Full Fight Video Highlights

Coming into the co-main event of last night’s (Sat., December 2, 2017) UFC 218 from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, touted heavyweight hype train Francis Ngannou was pegged as the next big thing in an aging division when he met longtime top contender Alistair Overeem.

And the fight did not fail to deliver on that promise in any way, shape, or form, as “The Predator” felled “The Demolition Man” with one of the scariest knockouts ever witnessed in the UFC Octagon that had Overeem out cold – and stiff – just a minute-and-a-half into the first frame.

It was a shocking changing of the guard, one that could result in the legitimate creation of a new star and future champion, something that the new UFC regime is badly in need of right now. Watch the thunderous knockout punch right here: