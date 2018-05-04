Miesha Tate Rips Ronda Rousey Over Recent ‘Asinine’ Comments

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate has responded to the latest comments made by Ronda Rousey.

It’s well known that Tate and Rousey do not like each other as their rivalry dates back to their first battle in Strikeforce in 2012 when Rousey submitted Tate to take her Strikeforce women’s bantamweight championship.

They fought again a year later at UFC 168, which saw Rousey win again by armbar. Tate had some issues with what Rousey recently had to say.

Just last week, Rousey went on record by stating that the reason she has been silent to the MMA media and fans about how her career ended was due to hearing her speak was “a privilege that’s been abused, so why not revoke it from everyone?”

This did not sit very well with Tate, to say the least. The former UFC champ addressed Rousey’s statements on the most recent episode of MMA Tonight.

“People are gonna say I’m being a hater but I’m gonna be honest, I think it’s a bit ridiculous and I think it’s very above herself,” said Tate (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “This kind of attitude, this is where we butt heads. This is the point where we don’t agree. Sometimes Ronda will say something that’s humble and I’ll be like, ‘Hey, that’s a great comment.’ This is asinine. “I think this is not the kind of attitude that you should have when you’re someone who is in the position of Ronda. Ronda’s very fortunate. Granted, she’s worked very hard but there’s a lot of people that work really, really hard and don’t get to that point of stardom or financial benefit or whatever it is. It’s a combined effort. To say ‘it’s a privilege to hear me speak’ is just sounds rude and full of herself. She really sounds full of herself.” “I don’t see it as a privilege to hear her speak,” said Tate. “She owes it – sort of, to a degree – to her fans. Without the fans and the people who care what you say, what you say doesn’t matter. So when you say something like that I feel like it’s a burn and a slap in the face to the people who love and support you. She has a lot of young ladies that really look up to her and I just don’t think this is the type of attitude that a role model should have because it seems a bit selfish, it really does. “I think she should be more grateful for being in the position that she’s in and everybody who has genuinely loved her throughout her career than to turn around and say, ‘It’s a privilege to hear me speak.’ I think it’s a bit ridiculous.”

These two fighters are completely at a different stage in their lives as Rousey is currently wrestling in the WWE while Tate retired from MMA following her loss to Raquel Pennington and is currently expecting the birth of her first child in the next few weeks.