Matt Brown Clears Up Talk About Possible Retirement

Matt Brown might be changing his tune about possibly retiring from pro-MMA competition.

It’s been well documented that his latest bout against Diego Sanchez on the main card of UFC Fight Night 120 on November 11th, 2017 at Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia would be his last fight.

Brown was on a three-fight stoppage skid and made it clear that this would be his retirement fight. As seen in the fight, he broke that losing streak by landing a devastating elbow strike to knock out the always tough Sanchez.

Now, things have changed, and Brown shed some light on it during a recent interview.

“(The) kids love me fighting,” Brown told MMAjunkie Radio. “They were jumping up and down when I told them I was fighting again. They were like, ‘Yes, yes’ and pumping their fists and shadow-boxing. They’re all about it. They want to see me fight, and they want to see me beat people up. So, they’re excited. “I think the more adult family – it’s kind of up in the air. We see the pros and the cons. My wife certainly enjoys more time with me. But she likes fighting, too. She likes to see me accomplish what I set out to do. So we’re in it together.” “I said, ‘Keep offering fights. If the right thing comes up, I will come right back,’” Brown said. Because of my retirement, I wouldn’t be able to make the weight that quickly.”

Earlier this month, a report came out stating that UFC is looking to book a fight between Brown and former interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit at a Fight Night event that is slated to take place on April 14. Keep in mind there’s has been no date or location revealed for this event. Also, the UFC has yet to come out and announce the bout.