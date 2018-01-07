Marlon Moraes Signs Contract To Fight Title Contender At UFC on FOX 28

Former WSOF Champion Marlon Moraes has officially agreed to fight Jimmie Rivera at an upcoming UFC event.

The bantamweight contender shared a photo of the signed contract this weekend on his official Twitter account.

In the post, it was revealed that the fight would be against Rivera at UFC on FOX 28.

Moraes noted in the post on social media that he is willing to fight in March in case Rivera doesn’t want to fight next month. He wrote the following:

“Here you go @JimmieRivera135 I signed my bout agreement. @ufc on fox. I also agreed to fight you on march 3rd choose what day you want me to beat your ass B-I-T-C-H @seanshelby @danawhite @AliAbdelaziz00.”

Here you go @JimmieRivera135 I signed my bout agreement. @ufc on fox. I also agreed to fight you on march 3rd choose what day you want me to beat your ass B-I-T-C-H @seanshelby @danawhite @AliAbdelaziz00 pic.twitter.com/nrU8WTjacF — Marlon Moraes (@MMARLONMORAES) January 6, 2018

Rivera issued the following statement to BloodyElbow.com:

“Monday I will be making (an) official statement on everything in the past weeks. The last time my manager spoke to (UFC matchmaker) Sean (Shelby) it was about the possibility of fighting Cody (Garbrandt), since he says he is healthy and ready to fight.”

If you recall, just last month, Moraes offered face Rivera on short notice at UFC 219 after John Lineker was forced out of the bout with an injury. At the end of the day, both fighters couldn’t come together to make a deal, and thus, Rivera was pulled from the card.

UFC on FOX 27 is set to take place on February 24, 2018, at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

The main card will air on FOX while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.