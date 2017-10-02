UFC Issues Statement On Las Vegas Shooting

The entire U.S. is in a state of sadness and shock after the horrifying news broke that a lone gunman who is now dead opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more in the largest mass shooting in American history.

As it pertains to the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA), Las Vegas is obviously home to most of the biggest combat sports and UFC bouts, and also where the UFC has maintained its base. Not to mention, the promotion is back with the UFC 216 pay-per-view event this weekend (Sat., October 7, 2017) from the T-Mobile Arena, a card where security will need to be heightened only days after such a needless, tragic, and outright evil event.

In the hours following the harrowing scene, the UFC issued a statement on the event:

“Our hearts are home in Las Vegas,” the UFC wrote on a sprawling photo of Las Vegas on its official website. “We are saddened by this senseless act of violence and offer heartfelt condolences to all those affected.”

UFC President Dana White also retweeted details of how to give find loved ones and donate blood to the victims of the shooting:

How to help and find loved ones. Please share #PrayforLasVegas pic.twitter.com/v0xaV3SAIm — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) October 2, 2017