UFC Fight Night 118 Weigh-In Results: One Fighter Misses Weight

UFC Fight Night 118 is set to take place on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at Ergo Arena in Gdańsk, Poland. This event will be the first that the UFC has hosted in Gdańsk and the second in Poland, after UFC Fight Night: Gonzaga vs. Cro Cop 2 in August 2015. The main card will air on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 3 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will also air on UFC Fight Pass, at 11:45 a.m. ET.

A welterweight bout between former UFC Lightweight Championship challenger Donald Cerrone and Darren Till will headline this event while Jodie Esquibel vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz in a women’s strawweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the four bout main card is Jan Blachowicz vs. Devin Clark in a light heavyweight bout and Oskar Piechota vs. Jonathan Wilson in a middleweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night 118 on Friday. Sam Alvey was the only fighter to miss weight as he weighed in at 189 pounds. Here are the weigh-in results:

Donald Cerrone (170) vs. Darren Till (170)

Jodie Esquibel (114) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115)

Jan Blachowicz (204) vs. Devin Clark (205)

Oskar Piechota (185) vs. Jonathan Wilson (186)

Nasrat Haqparast (155) vs. Marcin Held (156)

Anthony Hamilton (256) vs. Adam Wieczorek (233)

Brian Kelleher (135) vs. Damian Stasiak (134)

Sam Alvey (189)* vs. Ramazan Emeev (185)

Andre Fili (145) vs. Artem Lobov (145)

Warlley Alves (171) vs. Salim Touahri (171)

Aspen Ladd (136) vs. Lina Lansberg (134)

Felipe Arantes (145) vs. Josh Emmett (145)