Floyd Mayweather Offers Heartfelt Apology To Dana White

It’s safe to say that boxing great Floyd Mayweather and UFC President Dana White don’t have the closest friendship, as “Money” has certainly sent some smack White’s way by saying he used to ‘carry his bags’ back when the UFC head man was just hustling to get recognized in the fight game.

But headed into his anticipated August 26th match with White’s new golden boy Conor McGregor, Mayweather apparently doesn’t want to grind that axe any longer. During yesterday’s (Wed., July 12, 2017) press conference in Toronto, an event which McGregor used to throw the kitchen sink of insults at Mayweather and his team, “Money” stayed surprisingly calm to offer a heartfelt apology to White for what he said in the past:

“Dana, I could never disrespect you. I’ve known you for 21 years. You’ve done a hell of a job with this company. And I want to continue to watch you grow, I want you continue to build the UFC, ’cause it’s all about combat sports. No matter what I said about you in the past, as am an I look in your face and apologize, and tell you I’m sorry, but you’ve done a hell of a job with this company.”

After the press conference, Mayweather elaborated on the reason behind his apology, noting that he’s made some mistakes in responding to White’s words in the past, and admitted he’s man enough to own up to them and say he’s sorry. With that established, he affirmed he isn’t angry at anyone via MMA Fighting:

“Dana White used to come over my house every day,” Mayweather said. “I’ve been knowing Dana White 21 years. I’m big enough to apologize to Dana White. I’m a real man, that’s what real men do. I’m man enough to apologize. I’ve said some stuff about Dana. I’m only human. He takes shots at me; I take shots back. I’m only human. I’m not upset with Dana White, I’m not upset with anybody.”

That’s a far cry from his words of merely six months ago, when Mayweather compared White’s standing with the UFC under its previous owners and his good friends the Fertitta brothers with the current owners now that the UFC was sold. With WME-IMG now running the show, Mayweather suggested, White was merely another employee, and he compared that to the time when he supposedly used to carry Mayweather’s equipment when “Money” wore his Bullenbeiser clothing company patch on his shorts:

“I don’t want to talk to Dana White,” Mayweather said. “Remember, Dana White, he was a player he was a boss but he was a small boss. The big bosses were the Fertittas. But then the Fertitta’s chose to sell the UFC so Dana is just an employee. Dana White – I like Dana White, I don’t have anything against him – but I can remember Dana White used to hang around me and Jeff Mayweather and carry my bags. “Dana White, I remember when you used to carry my bags. And remember Dana White, I showed you love. You had the little Bullenbeisser [sponsorship] patch I wore on my trunks for you, Dana. I’ve always been good to you. But then all of the sudden he cut his head bald and he’s such a tough guy. He’s such a tough guy.”

Now that he’s facing the biggest name in MMA, however, Mayweather has somewhat surprisingly changed his tune even though White’s outspoken main attraction continues to rake him over the coals during every second of the world tour. Will the love continue to come from Mayweather amidst the hot venom from “The Notorious” at today’s press conference stop in Brooklyn?

Find out here right now.