Former UFC Champ Destroys Floyd Mayweather’s Chances In UFC

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. may have shot down the ridiculous rumors he was going to fight in the UFC, but the topic is still being thrown around the mixed martial arts world.

With top UFC champions such as Demetrious Johnson chomping at the bit to welcome “Money” into the Octagon where he most likely get quickly destroyed just like he outclassed Conor McGregor in the boxing ring earlier this year, a certain UFC great joined the ranks of many whom voiced the stance that Mayweather had no chance in the UFC.

Beloved former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell met up with TMZ Sports to discuss Mayweather’s “chances” in the Octagon briefly:

“The Iceman,” not surprisingly, echoed the sentiment of nearly everyone that Mayweather, who is undefeated in boxing and over 40 years old, would just get manhandled:

“C’mon man, he can’t fight in the UFC, Why would he do that? He’s just gonna get hurt. Whoever he fights, they’d wanna hurt him.”

Indeed, whoever he would meet in the UFC would want nothing more than to make a quick name for themselves by becoming the first MMA athlete to defeat arguably the best defensive boxer in history.

However, there also isn’t really a legitimate MMA athlete who could be matched up with him without making the UFC seem like a sideshow circus – even more than the promotion has throughout a questionable 2017.

Liddell has weighed in on the topic, even though it almost certainly won’t happen. Let’s hope that “The Iceman’s” cold view of his chances are the last time we have to discuss it.