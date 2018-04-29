Fedor Emelianenko vs. Frank Mir Full Fight Video Highlights

Legendary heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko turned back the clock in a huge spot when he finished Frank Mir via TKO in the first round in the main event of last night’s(Sat., April 28, 2018) Bellator 198 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill.

“The Last Emperor” had his back against the wall without a win on American soil since 2009, but the stoic, calculating Russian great didn’t let the pressure get to him.

The bout was a firefight from the start, with Mir nailing Fedor early and attempting to take the fight to the ground. Fedor reversed with a judo throw, however, and looked to unleash his patented power strikes on the feet, scoring with some solid shots.

When Mir came in with a big shot of his own, Emelianenko caught Mir with a picture-perfect short uppercut right on the button to hurt Mir and open up a path for “The Last Emperor” to secure a much-needed stoppage on the ground.

Watch the highlights of Fedor’s huge win right here: