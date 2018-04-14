Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje Full Fight Video Highlights

In what was billed as a potential ‘Fight of the Year’ between two of MMA’s heaviest-hitting lightweights, Dustin Poirier faced fan favorite Justin Gaethje in the main event of tonight’s (Sat., April 14, 2018) UFC on FOX 29 from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

And the bout delivered on that promise and then some, delivering the all-out war that was expected ending with an amazing finish from ‘The Diamond’ after four rounds of insane back-and-forth action.

The fight started out as planned, with Gaethje using his normal pressure to back Poirier up and Poirier firing back with absolutely pinpoint, varied boxing landing at an amazing clip. But “The Highlight” began landing a torrent of his trademark low kicks to the inside of ‘The Diamond’s’ inner right thigh.

From there, the two fighters began to throw down in the all-out slugfest expected of both men:



Poirier was landing endless hooks and uppercuts to both the head and body, but Gaethje used his endless motor style to power through the damage and land more kicks in the third round, a round he clearly won but saw end in a tie when he was deducted a point for his second eye poke:



The tide appeared to turn, yet Poirier somehow persevered and turned the tide in his favor in the fourth round, rocking Gaethje with a huge left hand and a picture-perfect fight-ending combo:



Finally, Poirier scored the biggest win of his career with this massive shot that sealed the victory: