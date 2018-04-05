Details Emerge Surrounding Conor McGregor’s New York City Melee

The biggest all-out media spectacle of the year in mixed martial arts unfolded from Brooklyn, New York, today when lightweight champion Conor McGregor threw a guardrail at a bus containing rival Khabib Nurmagomedov after UFC 223 media day, resulting in at least one UFC fighter getting injured and an arrest warrant being issued for the Irish champion.

Many, including McGregor’s longtime foil Nate Diaz, speculated that ‘The Notorious’ came to NYC to back up Russian friend and teammate Artem Lobov, who was put in a tough spot when “The Eagle” isolated Lobov at a hotel and confronted him earlier in the week.

And apparently, that’s just the case according to Steven Muehlhausen on Twitter, who revealed details from an anonymous source that the UFC’s biggest name came to New York early to back “The Russian Hammer” in his rivalry with Khabib and his team:

EXCLUSIVE: Just talked to a person who was with Conor McGregor during today’s melee and requested anonymity: “Conor planned on coming to Saturdays show. After Khabib and his team threatened Artem early in the week, he decided to come today and defend his teammate. — Steven Muehlhausen (@SMuehlhausenMMA) April 5, 2018

The source also continued on about “The Notorious'” plan for the melee, claiming that McGregor was sick of it and wanted to see what they would do when he showed up:

Contd: “Conor’s tired of Khabib and his team running their fucking mouths. He wanted to come and see what they would do if he showed up.” — Steven Muehlhausen (@SMuehlhausenMMA) April 5, 2018

More on this developing – and completely mad – story as it arises.