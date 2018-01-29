Dana White Sounds Off On WWE Signing Ronda Rousey

You can add UFC President Dana White’s name to the list of people who have reacted to Ronda Rousey signing with the WWE.

There has been speculation for years that WWE was trying to work out a deal for Rousey to work a match. Now, it’s a reality as she showed up at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center.

Also, the official announcement that the sports entertainment company has signed the second biggest PPV draw that the UFC had behind UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor was made after the event.

She was last seen in the Octagon when she was knocked out by Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December of 2016. It marked her second loss of her career and back-to-back losses as she lost to Holly Holm back in November of 2015 prior to her latest fight.

Since then, she has remained fairly quiet within the MMA community and has shown no interest in fighting again. She did tease that she is not retired from MMA in a recent interview with ESPN.

Rousey has made it clear that she loves pro wrestling in the past and even started training for it.

Before the Royal Rumble, her most notable appearance for the sports entertainment company came back at WrestleMania 31 back in 2015 during a segment that involved The Rock, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon.

She has also attended several WWE events in the past and got her nickname after asking for permission to use it from the late WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper.

The Review-Journal reached out to the UFC President for a comment on the former champ signing with the sports entertainment company. Here is what he had to say: