Biggest Winners & Losers From Bellator 198

In the main event of last night’s (Sat., April 28, 2018) Bellator 198, Fedor Emelianenko returned to run through former UFC champion Frank Mir in 48 seconds (watch highlights here) on Saturday night, igniting the Chicago crowd into a frenzy.

‘The Last Emperor’ hadn’t won a big fight like this on North American soil since knocking out Brett Rogers back in Strikeforce in late 2009, so it had been some time for Fedor fans, and this had been a long time coming.

The rest of Bellator 198’s main card featured all finishes, with the winners looking amazing and the losers looking not so great. Let’s break down the biggest winners and losers from last night’s card in Rosemont, Illinois.

Biggest Winners:

Fedor Emelianenko

Fedor turned back the clock in classic Fedor fashion on Saturday by turning Mir’s lights out in less than a minute.

The Russian shrugged off the drama of reports of the FBI tailing him and put away a former champion who had never been finished in less than a minute before.

It was a much-needed win for Emelianenko, who now will go on to face Chael Sonnen in the semifinal round of the heavyweight Grand Prix.

Fans had unfortunately gotten used to seeing ‘The Last Emperor’ getting thrashed on national television, from Fabricio Werdum baiting him into his guard for a quick submission to Dan Henderson and Matt Mitrione shutting his lights out in the first round.

But in each of those knockout losses, Emelianenko had his man hurt first if not just as badly, scoring a rare double knockdown against Mitrione and trading concussive blows with Henderson until one of them went out.

So for now, Fedor is back. And that’s good news for Bellator and MMA as a whole.