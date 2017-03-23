Rampage Jackson Reacts To King Mo’s ‘Fat Shaming’

It’s no secret that former UFC light heavyweight champ Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson doesn’t want to cut down to 205 pounds anymore heading into his Bellator 175 showdown with longtime rival Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal on March 31, and apparently that’s lead to some confusion as to just what weight the rematch will be contested at.

During yesterday’s (Wed., March 22, 2017) Bellator 175 media conference call (quotes via MMA Fighting), after “King Mo” called “Rampage” “fat” and “sloppy,” Jackson revealed he thought the fight was a catchweight of 235 pounds, to which Lawal responded by focusing on the fact that it is indeed at heavyweight:

“Guess what? You ain’t fighting me at heavyweight,” Jackson said. “You fighting me at a catchweight.” “No. Heavyweight, player. Ain’t no catchweight here,” Lawal said. “It’s at heavyweight, dog. Two-sixty-five is the weight class. Heavyweight. I don’t do no catchweights.” “Wait, wait, you’re telling me I can weigh 265?” Jackson said. “Is this what you’re telling me?” “Yes. Yes, you can,” Lawal replied. “Ain’t no catchweight. I ain’t no ho. I don’t do no catchweight. Man, hell no.” “I was told the fight was at catchweight,” Jackson said.

Jackson had plenty to say in response in classic fashion, poking fun at previous opponent Lawal’s girlfriend before citing a thyroid problem that has him unable to make 205.

It’s the reason why he’s going to show up to Bellator 175 weighing an astonishingly high number, something he doesn’t think Lawal, whose style is obviously much more takedown-focused, will be able to deal with: