Paul Daley: It’s ‘Ridiculous’ That Opponents Stand And Trade With Me

After suffering a one-sided submission loss to Rory MacDonald last May, Paul Daley got back into the win column with a brutal knockout victory over Lorenz Larkin in the co-main event of last night’s (Sept. 23, 2017) Bellator 183 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

After picking up a much-needed victory, Daley spoke to MMAJunkie.com, saying that he thinks it’s ‘ridiculous’ that his opponents want to stand and trade with him:

“People, they just underestimate the power so much,” Daley said. “I don’t understand why. I’ve got 40 wins and 35 knockouts. Why would you want to stand and trade with me? It’s ridiculous. But I got the win. I’m happy, and I’m looking on to the future now, getting into title contention, big names, big fights and more money. “Every time I get a knockout I feel fantastic. Winning definitely beats losing. The last time I lost against Rory MacDonald, so, it’s fantastic. Lorenz, he was just in my changing room, he’s genuinely a nice guy. He said I got under his skin a bit, and he just wasn’t used to the whole trash-talking thing. He’s a top name. He’s beaten former UFC champions. He’s beaten some top guys. For me, it’s a massive, massive win.”

Daley has now put his name back into the title discussion at 170-pounds, and a bout between him and fellow English knockout artist Michael “Venom” Page could take place next. If that fight does indeed come to fruition, “Semtex” feels as if “MVP” ‘can’t beat’ him:

“‘MVP’s’ been talking, but with this win, I think I’ve leapt over that kind of fight,” Daley said. “But I’m open to the fight, because it’s a big fight. I’m just looking for the money and waiting for the title shot. Standup fighters like ‘MVP,’ they can’t beat me. They don’t understand I just have to touch them once, and then it’s lights out. So, it’s whatever. Whatever happens.”

Who would you like to see Daley fight next?