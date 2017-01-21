Bellator 170 Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, January 21st) will come in the form of Bellator 170. Headlining the card are Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

Here are the results for this event:

Main Card

Light Heavyweight Main Event: Tito Ortiz (18-12-1) vs. Chael Sonnen (28-14-1)

Welterweight Co-Main Event: Paul Daley (38-14-2) vs. Brennan Ward (14-4)

Middleweight Main Card Bout: Ralek Gracie (3-0) vs. Hisaki Kato (7-2)

Featherweight Main Card Bout: Georgi Karakhanyan (26-6-1) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (13-3)

Lightweight Main Card Bout: Derek Campos (17-6) vs. Derek Anderson (14-2, 1 NC)

Preliminary Card

Ian Butler vs. Jacob Rosales

Tommy Aaron vs. Mike Segura

Chrissie Daniels vs. Colleen Schneider

Cody Bollinger vs. Henry Corrales

John Mercurio vs. Guilherme Vasconcelos

Gabriel Green vs. Jalin Turner

Johnny Cisneros vs. Curtis Millender

Keith Berry vs. Kevin Casey

Demarcus Brown vs. Alex Soto

Chinzo Machida vs. Jamar Ocampo

James Barnes vs. Rob Gooch

Jack May def. Dave Cryer via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 0:41

Daniel Rodriguez def. Christian Gonzalez via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:55