Bellator 194 Highlights: Liam McGeary’s Leg Gets Destroyed

Last night’s (Fri., Feb. 16, 2018) Bellator 194 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., delivered a somewhat mixed bag of MMA action for fans.

In the main event, Matt Mitrione advanced to the semifinal round of the Bellator heavyweight grand prix with a majority decision win over Roy Nelson, a result “Big Country” clearly did not agree with.

The event was largely derided in the MMA community for the main card bout between inexperienced female flyweights Heather Hardy and Ana Julaton, a fight which the highly-promoted boxing champion Hardy won but showed little advancement in MMA skill.

Two fights redeemed the event in some sense with some hard-hitting finishes, however, as Vadim Nemkov absolutely destroyed former light heavyweight champion Liam McGeary’s lead leg with a nonstop barrage of low kicks. Also in the co-headliner, Patricky Freire stopped Derek Campos via first-round TKO to renew his title push.

Watch the full fight video highlights of the event here: