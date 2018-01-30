Amanda Nunes Opens Up On Negotiations For Fight Against Cris Cyborg Dragging

The tensions between UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and the of team UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes could not be any higher at this point.

In the past, Cyborg has explained her position on the possible fight with Nunes. As for the main reason, it’s due to her not wanting to fight a fellow Brazilian.

Cyborg has stated in the public that she is willing to fight Invicta FC women’s featherweight champion Megan Anderson

The UFC has been attempting to make this fight official for a few weeks now. Nunes has gone on record by stating that she’s ready to go as soon as possible. However, there are some problems as the negotiations are not moving along as quickly as anticipated.

“I wanted that fight; (Cyborg) didn’t even think about that when I decided to do it,” Nunes told MMAjunkie. “I texted Dana White, and I said I wanted that fight. I’m ready to go up. I wanted something big for my career, and I decided the next step would be Cyborg. But the negotiations have been so slow. I don’t know what is wrong, but I didn’t even see my contract yet. Nothing is official.” “(I didn’t want a) catchweight at all; I’m going up to 145,” Nunes said. “I don’t want to make this so long – already it’s long. … I’ve fought there before. My first fight in Strikeforce at 145 was against Julia Budd. Things worked very well for me. I’m a little bit over losing weight as well. I have to get on the diet and go down. I want to take a little break from that and go up. I think this is the best choice for me right now. And they don’t have nobody in my division.”

Even though this would be her most difficult task of her career, Nunes can’t wait to fight the featherweight champion not because it’s personal but rather because she wants to broke Cyborg’s 20-fight unbeaten streak.