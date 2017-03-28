Yoel Romero Reacts To Michael Bisping’s Title Shot Comments

Yoel Romero Reacts To Michael Bisping’s Title Shot Comments

By Mike Henken -
2
SHARE

No. 1-ranked middleweight contender Yoel Romero has rattled off an incredible eight straight victories, with six of those victories coming by way of stoppage. “The Soldier of God” was expected to receive the next title shot, but the UFC elected to book 185-pound champion Michael Bisping against returning former welterweight king Georges St. Pierre.

That title fight has yet to receive a date and venue, however, and Bisping recently revealed that he isn’t willing to wait for St. Pierre. In fact, “The Count” said that he’d rather fight Romero first if GSP isn’t willing to fight on July 8, 2017 during International Fight Week.

Romero seems to have gotten wind of Bisping’s comments and he responded earlier today, saying that the champion doesn’t have the heart to fight him:

“The Soldier of God” is clearly one of the most frightening fighters in the 185-pound division and he’s coming off of a brutal flying knee knockout over ex-champion Chris Weidman last November. Bisping, however, has assured fans on multiple occasions that he’ll indeed fight Romero.

What do you make of the middleweight title picture?

NEXT: Andrei Arlovski Set To Return At UFC Fight Night 111

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Jess Fenchley

    Yoel is right. Bisping is afraid. He will talk about Yoel but never actually fight him.

  • Murderous1

    He knows he is going to lose either fight GSP pay’s more but it will be embarrassing to have to eat his words loosing to a WW