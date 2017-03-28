Yoel Romero Reacts To Michael Bisping’s Title Shot Comments

No. 1-ranked middleweight contender Yoel Romero has rattled off an incredible eight straight victories, with six of those victories coming by way of stoppage. “The Soldier of God” was expected to receive the next title shot, but the UFC elected to book 185-pound champion Michael Bisping against returning former welterweight king Georges St. Pierre.

That title fight has yet to receive a date and venue, however, and Bisping recently revealed that he isn’t willing to wait for St. Pierre. In fact, “The Count” said that he’d rather fight Romero first if GSP isn’t willing to fight on July 8, 2017 during International Fight Week.

Romero seems to have gotten wind of Bisping’s comments and he responded earlier today, saying that the champion doesn’t have the heart to fight him:

I think @bisping will do as gsp wants. He doesn’t have the heart nor the juevos to fight me. If he did he would fight me in July. #ynuevo https://t.co/AOy8wUU548 — Peoples Champ (@YoelRomeroMMA) March 28, 2017

“The Soldier of God” is clearly one of the most frightening fighters in the 185-pound division and he’s coming off of a brutal flying knee knockout over ex-champion Chris Weidman last November. Bisping, however, has assured fans on multiple occasions that he’ll indeed fight Romero.

