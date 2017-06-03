Yancy Medeiros Earns Controversial Stoppage Over Erick Silva

Yancy Medeiros (15-4) finished Erick Silva (20-7, 1 NC), but it wasn’t without controversy.

A body kick was there for Medeiros early. Silva was rocked from a left hand and dropped to the canvas momentarily. He got back up and looked to shake the cobwebs. A hard leg kick found the mark for Silva. He blocked a spinning backfist. Silva attacked the body to the delight of the crowd in Brazil. A combination to set up a leg kick was there for Silva. A knee had Medeiros off balanced towards the end of the round.

A spinning back kick from Medeiros was blocked. A right hand was there for Medeiros. He missed an uppercut and was countered. A body kick landed for Silva. A big left hook dropped Silva and the fight was stopped. It looked to be a premature stoppage as Silva went to grab a hold of his opponent.

Final Result: Yancy Medeiros def. Erick Silva via TKO (Punches) – R2, 2:01